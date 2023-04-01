Survivor 44 episode 6 preview: Advantages at the merge

As we start to brace ourselves for Survivor 44 episode 6 on CBS this Wednesday, there is room for ALL sorts of insanity. As most fans know, merge episodes are historically some of the best when it comes to drama; why would there be something different this time around?

What we thought we would do today is fairly similar to what we’ve been doing much of the season, and that is mapping out where a lot of the advantages currently stand. After all, there is no denying that there is a lot to keep track of at the moment!

Immunity idols – Understandably, this could get confusing at this point. However, here is what we will say. Because Matthew left, his idol is gone with him unless someone (for whatever reason) had it in their possession — the odds of that are slim. Carolyn, meanwhile, still has hers from the Tika camp and Danny from Soka. Remember that Jaime and Carson’s idols they got from the impromptu tribe swap should technically be expired now.

When it comes to fake idols, we know that Josh may still try to pass off that terrible imitation idol to little avail. Meanwhile, Jaime has a fake one that Matthew hid, and Matt has one thanks to Danny. Jaime and Matthew are completely in the dark on what they’ve got. (Brandon may still have the materials that he got from his first idol, but what he does with them are TBD.)

Advantages – Lauren technically still has that extra vote that she received from banking her vote early on in the season — amazingly, she hasn’t gone to Tribal Council since! There really aren’t that many other big-time advantages out there at this point, thanks mostly to Sarah already being gone. Matt does still not have a vote for one more Tribal, because of the decision he made early this season.

