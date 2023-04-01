Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 promo: Frank’s big argument

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 — so what is there to say about it now?

Well, we don’t think it is going to be some earth-shattering surprise to know that there is a huge Frank Reagan argument at the center of this episode. What happens here? Well, let’s just say that Tom Selleck’s character may be asked to supply more cops than they are able to in a given situation.

Oh, and this is not the only problem that they are going to be facing here, either. Over the course of this episode, you can expect at least one person of the coveted “dream team” (Baker, Gormley, and Garrett) to find themselves in some hot water. This means that there is a difficult situation that they will have to unravel, but shouldn’t the Commissioner’s Office be more than prepared to handle some of these things?

“Smoke & Mirrors” is the title for this episode, and that implies that over the course of this episode, you could wee at least a couple of things that constitute a misdirect. However, it’s hard to gather too much info just based on the promo that we saw last night. There was that aforementioned Frank argument and that was more or less it.

Why doesn’t CBS share a larger promo for what lies ahead?

Well, it’s just not something that they do anymore. For whatever reason, this network has determined that they don’t really see considerable value in issuing larger promos for what lies ahead. They’ve determined that most diehard fans are going to watch anyway.

Also, this does save them potentially a little bit of extra time and money that would be required in order to cut together a longer promo.

