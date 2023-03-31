Shark Tank: Ice Cream Canteen, LavaBox, Bleni Blends, and Happi

Tonight on Shark Tank you are going to have a chance to see Ice Cream Canteen, LavaBox, Bleni Blends, and Happi enter the Tank. Are you looking forward to seeing what they each bring to the table here?

Of course, each one of these products has their own strengths and weaknesses, but we tend to think at least one or two will get some offers. It all comes down to Shark interest, scalability, and a few other factors.

We have more info on all four pitches tonight below, but let’s start things off with the official synopsis:

First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Denver, Colorado, who created a portable product for those who enjoy camping without the dangers of creating a wildfire. Next into the Tank are brothers from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, who introduce their convenient smoothie making machine, offering deliciousness at the push of a button; while a dentist from Portland, Oregon, hopes to make the Sharks happy with her biodegradable oral health product. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from San Francisco who presents his portable cooler accessory designed to preserve America’s favorite dessert while on the go. After securing a deal with Sharks Mark Cuban and Emma Grede, Erica Cole from Iowa City, Iowa, updates us on their inclusive fashion business, No Limbits, a line of adaptive clothing for people with various disabilities.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Ice Cream Canteen – The idea is without a doubt brilliant — a vacuum-sealed container that allows you to keep ice cream frozen for up to four hours — which means you can enjoy it on the beach, on a picnic, or a wide away of other places. It can stay cold even longer in a cooler! The price point is a little high right now, but that could change with scaling.

Happi Floss – This isn’t a hard product to explain: It’s a compostable flosser, designed to help your teeth and also help the environment. What more is there to say?

LavaBox – Coined a “portable campfire,” this is a way to make your camping trips and outdoor activities a good bit easier — and also safer, given that these fires are significantly more contained. They come in a wide array of styles and sizes.

Bleni Blends – The idea is admirable — a machine that can make smoothies for you on the go in a wide array of different flavors. It’s easy to argue that this is far healthier than the typical soda machine. However, will it may be able to be cost-effective and convenient? You also have to convince malls / buildings / other places of note to buy them.

What are you expected to see from Ice Cream Canteen, LavaBox, Bleni Blends, and Happi on Shark Tank tonight?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

