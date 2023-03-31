The Power season 1 episode 4 air date, Prime Video schedule

Following its three-episode premiere today on Prime Video, when can you expect to see The Power season 1 episode 4 arrive? What about the larger schedule? Just as you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here.

Just in case you haven’t had a chance to actually check out this show yet, let’s start off by sharing the logline. This should, after all, help to give you a better sense of what’s coming up here:

The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Now, let’s talk a little bit more about the schedule here. You are going to see The Power back with episode 4 next week and after that, it’s going to be weekly the rest of the way. We understand if there is any confusion here, mostly because Prime Video often is inconsistent with how they want to air some of their shows. They do have programs that they air every week, and then others that they hand over all at once.

Without further ado, go ahead and remember the weekly schedule here — you will have a chance to see new episodes every week.

If you really enjoy the show…

Be sure to watch every week! Prime Video is going to want to see that there are viewers every single week — it’s the best way, after all, to ensure that there is another season coming at some point down the road. Sure, it seems like a no-brainer that watching a show = more of it, but the streaming service also wants to see that the demand is pretty immediate. That’s the sort of thing that could help a lot in the long-term.

