Liaison season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale airing today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Liaison season 2 renewal? Or, are we now at the end of the road?

Just like you would most likely imagine, there are a few different things worth talking through here, but let’s just start off with what we know to be 100% official: Episode 6 was billed to be the series finale. From the start, Liaison was a story with a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. Limited series are something that this particular streaming service is still eager to do, and we’re not sure that they are looking to navigate away from them for quite some time.

Remember that sometimes, it is better for a story to have a super-clear ending. Meanwhile, it’s also good for audiences to know that a show has an expiration date. Liaison had a great cast fronted by Eva Green but in the end, everyone may be moving forward now.

Of course, we suppose that you could do a season 2 that is tied together thematically, featuring a mostly-new cast and a different setting, but what would be the reason to do that? We could only imagine the streamer wanting to do something if season 1 was a smash hit, but we don’t get that impression from it.

Ultimately, the good news here still is that we don’t anticipate there being some sort of international thrillers out there on TV — we do imagine that there are going to be several more that surface over time, so we’re going to have a lot to look forward to on that front. Some of them could even still service on Apple TV+ down the road.

As for the cast, we’d love to see Green back on some other premium-cable and streaming projects soon. Remember that prior to being a part of Liaison, she was one of the best things about Penny Dreadful during its run on Showtime.

Do you want to see a Liaison season 2 exist in some shape or form, even after the finale?

