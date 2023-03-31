Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Tariq’s new job

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 4 on Starz next week, what can we be especially excited for at the moment?

Well, the title for this episode is “The Land of Opportunity” and on paper, this seems to be a chance for Tariq and his crew to make some more money. What’s the problem? Well, this isn’t quite a business that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is familiar with — the weapon trade.

Unfortunately, it does seem like he is being tasked with handling all parts of Mecca’s business, even the aspects of it that don’t excite him in the least. Tariq has no experience in this! It doesn’t help that he is also being actively investigated and if he’s found out, the consequences of this could be pretty darn severe.

For some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 4, go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

The Tejadas and Davis discuss how they’re going to handle Whitman. Dru sets up a risky deal with the help of a family friend. The R.I.C.O. team gets a lead, Diana is encouraged to break ties with her family.

Is Diana actually going to separate herself from the rest of the family? That’s something she may be actively thinking about and for good reason, given everything that she’s gone through over the years with them. However, that doesn’t mean that she is going to find a place that feels altogether right for her, either. It’s not easy to find a chosen family in a world where everyone wants something separate from you.

If you know this franchise, we know that things are only going to get more and more crazy over time. Our advice? Go ahead and be prepared for a few more big twists. Lauren being found alive is, in some ways, only the beginning.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 4 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







