Is Dear Edward new this week on Apple TV+? Season 2 hopes

Is Dear Edward new this week on Apple TV+? Within this piece, we have a lot to over on the show’s future, both short and long-term.

So where do we start? Well, the best place is by noting the following: There is no new episode of the Connie Britton – Taylor Schilling drama this week. It would certainly be nice to get a little bit more, but the reality is that last week marked the finale. There was at least some closure and yet, the door remains firmly open for something more down the road. The question is whether or not we’re truly going to get it.

Is there any reason for hope here long-term? If there is, we consider it very much tied to executive producer Jason Katims, who has a history of creating top-tier shows like Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. While the first season of Dear Edward was not a breakthrough hit, it may have generated enough numbers for Apple TV+ to want to keep it around.

What complicates matters with a show like this is that its numbers are not publicly available. The streaming service keeps their cards close to the vest, and there is no telling as to if that is ever going to change.

When are we going to learn about the show’s future?

Hopefully, at some point over the next couple of months. This gives the streaming service a good bit of time in order to see what the numbers are long-term, and if word-of-mouth ends up helping it.

If there is more Dear Edward down the road, then that means that we’ll have a chance to see it hopefully at some point in 2024. We know that streaming shows often are not annual events, but in this case, we do tend to think that it makes a good bit of sense for it to be back at that point.

After all, we’re not talking about a series here with a super-long post-production time.

Do you want to see a Dear Edward season 2 renewal over on Apple TV+?

Are you disappointed that there is no new episode this week? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







