Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting the arrival of season 13 episode 16 after a long, NCAA-related hiatus?

Without further ado, let’s just share some good news now. There is a new episode coming in just a matter of hours! This is one that will have a lot of drama from start to finish, and of course some big decisions for Frank and some other characters to make.

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 synopsis with a few more details, if you haven’t seen it already:

“The Naked Truth” – Jamie and Eddie find themselves at odds when Jamie learns that Eddie’s close friend Tracey (Alysha Umphress) may be using the restaurant she owns as a drug front. Also, Erin forms an alliance with Anthony and her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), when she is accused of causing the suicide of a former colleague; Frank weighs whether he should fire a female officer who has an online profile featuring naked photos of herself; and Danny and Baez try not to be influenced by their own biases when they are faced with various descriptions of the same suspect, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This episode tonight was the first of two that are slated to air over the next couple of weeks, and we imagine that there is a LOT of drama coming up as a result of all this.

In the end, though, we do think that most of these stories are going to wrap up over the course of the hour. Of course, the big one that could be left over is tied to what’s going on when it comes to Erin and her future. They’ve left that one to linger for a while…

