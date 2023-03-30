Is Truth Be Told new this week on Apple TV+? It goes without saying, but we 100% want more of the series in the near future. Just think of everything that Octavia Spencer and the rest of the cast could bring to the table the rest of the way!

Of course, we wish that we could come into this article now and trumpet out all sorts of good news … but here is where we’ve got something bad to report. Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight and, unfortunately, there is no confirmation on the long-term future as of yet. We’re waiting to get some more news on a renewal, and that could be the case for the next few months.

Are there reasons to have hope for a renewal? Absolutely. Just think about what happened at the end of this past episode! There is a great reason to think that the writers will be bringing something more to the table if the show comes back, and there could even be some exciting new additions.

For the time being, though, a certain amount of patience is going to be required here.

So what can you do to help the show in the interim?

That’s not all that complicated at the moment. It’s really just a matter of watching the show the whole way through, if you haven’t already, and then encouraging your friends and family to do the same.

One of the biggest things that Truth Be Told does have going for it right now is the simple fact that it’s on a streaming service that, for the time being, has been pretty darn supportive of a lot of its properties. We can only hope that this remains the case for the near future and there are some other great things long-term to be excited about here.

If we do get a season 4, let’s hope that it will air at some point in 2024.

Do you want to see a Truth Be Told season 4 on Apple TV+ down the road?

