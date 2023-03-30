So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 17 return date at CBS

Following tonight’s big episode, do you want to know a So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 17 return date? Why wouldn’t you? There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to this show down the road! We know there are several episodes left, just as we also know there is a season 2.

Now, we have to hit the record scratch and deliver the bad news that unfortunately, there is no new installment tonight, and we are going to be stuck waiting a while longer to see what’s coming next. How long are we talking? Well, episode 17 is currently slated for Thursday, April 13.

Can we all agree that the worst thing about this hiatus is that it’s so soon after the last one? Anyhow, check out the latest So Help Me Todd synopsis below to help set the stage:

“The First Date Is the Deepest” – Margaret helps a client who lost his mother during a routine surgery at Allison’s hospital, performed by her colleague Dr. Ross Woods (Benjamin Hollingsworth). Also, Margaret and Gus go on their first date and Todd is asked by the firm to investigate Gus, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 13 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Well … isn’t this going to be awkward for Todd? He’s having to look into his mother’s date! Yet, this is the sort of stuff that this show does really well — it can be funny one moment and dramatic the next, and it gives a lot of the characters good stuff to do.

In order for this particular show to really work, you have to be invested in the people — they matter so much more than any individual case at the end of the day.

What do you most want to see entering So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 17 based on the info we have?

