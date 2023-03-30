Ghosts season 2 episode 19 return date: Pete’s daughter is married

As we prepare for Ghosts season 2 episode 19 to air on CBS, we’re honestly prepared for one of the more emotional episodes to date.

First and foremost, let’s note that we (sadly) are going to be waiting for a little while to see it. “Ghost Father of the Bride” is currently set to air on Thursday, April 13. There are going to be some twists and turns that happen over the course of this hour, but it could turn out to be deeply satisfying in the end. For more, just take a look at the Ghosts season 2 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Ghost Father of the Bride” – After learning that Pete’s daughter, Laura (Holly Gauthier-Frankel), is getting married, Sam, at Pete’s behest, tries to convince her to hold her wedding at Woodstone B&B. Also, Alberta and Isaac team up to solve the mystery of what happened to Crash’s (Alex Boniello) head, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 13 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Caroline Aaron returns as Carol, Pete’s Wife.

There is a chance that you’ve seen a trailer or two hyping up this episode already, where you see Pete struggling with this big moment. In a way, he’s there … but he’s not really “there.” Will they still be able to feel his presence?

What about beyond this episode?

If you’ve seen some of the previews, you know that there is an epic, game-changing finale coming down the road that will set up a season 3. We know that the show has already been renewed, so that’s something that you don’t have to worry about.

Instead, just wonder about the story, and ponder a little bit about whether or not there’s going to be a cliffhanger at the very end of it.

