True Lies season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Working Vacation’ ahead

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about True Lies season 1 episode 6 on CBS next week? Rest assured, there is a LOT to anticipate! Think in terms of drama, danger, and a new setting for some of the main characters.

The title for this episode is “Working Vacation,” and this could be the most chaos that we’ve seen associated with such a holiday since a season of The White Lotus. We do think there will be some espionage from start to finish in here, and we’re excited to see a lot of it.

Below, you can check out the full True Lies season 1 episode 6 synopsis with other updates

“Working Vacation” – The entire Tasker family takes a trip to Mexico for Harry’s annual computer sales family retreat, which Helen learns has been an ongoing cover for his real job as a spy. The simple mission goes awry when a notorious spy hunter threatens to take out the entire computer sales retreat to capture Omega Sector spies while Dana and Jake are missing, on the CBS Original series TRUE LIES, Wednesday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+*.

So is this going to be the episode that starts to navigate the ratings in a more positive direction? We’d love to see it. So far, the show remains very-much on the bubble at the network. The official fate of the show may not be decided until we get around to May, so we have to be patient for at least a little while.

The one big thing to consider here

Streaming. This is really going to be one of the best chances that the show has. Wednesday nights are competitive, but is there going to be a chance to see a lot of people check it out after the fact?

What do you most want to see when it comes to True Lies season 1 episode 6 on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







