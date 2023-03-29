The Night Agent season 2 premiere date hopes at Netflix

Now that we know that The Night Agent has been renewed for a season 2, it’s great to get to the next order of business now: Talking premiere dates! When will the thriller could back for more episodes?

First things first, let’s circle back and celebrate the renewal for a moment. Speaking in a statement earlier today, here is what creator Shawn Ryan had to say per Variety:

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share ‘The Night Agent’ with the world … To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

The second season is going to consist of ten episodes, and the immediate takeaway we have upon reading that is reminding ourselves that we will be waiting a little while to see the show back. That may not be 100% what we want, but we’re preparing ourselves for it at this point. We’d be silly not to.

What to currently expect

Given the way that Netflix produces most of their shows these days, we would say from the start to expect a wait of at least 15-18 months. This would set the show up for a return, at the earliest, in the summer or fall of 2024.

If that feels like a long time, just remember that some shows at the streamer have it WAY worse. Take, for example, Squid Game and Stranger Things, which are each more than a year away from airing again despite their previous seasons airing a long time ago. Heck, Stranger Things may not even arrive until 2025!

Hopefully, we’ll at least get some teases on The Night Agent season 2 soon to help tide us over more for the future.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Night Agent season 2 at Netflix?

When do you think we will see it? Be sure to share in the attached comments! (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







