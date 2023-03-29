The Big Door Prize season 1 episode 4 air date, Apple TV+ details

Following the big premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to get the air date for The Big Door Prize season 1 episode 4? The comedy got off to a three-episode start today, and of course there’s going to be that inevitable desire to see some more of these characters. Why wouldn’t you want that at this point?

One of the great things that the aforementioned streaming service does with their shows is do everything in their power to get them off to a good start. Having three episodes at once is a way to get you hooked and after that, things shift over to a once-weekly format. Episode 4 will arrive on April 5, and the title for that is “Father Reuben.” Want to learn a little more about it specifically? Then check out the short synopsis right now:

A Morpho-inspired wedding leads to celebration. Father Reuben struggles with the machine’s growing influence.

One of the things that this show does have going for it from the start is that it is based on the M.O. Walsh source material; for those who have not heard of the show as of yet, it “tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.” It’s a fun premise that leaves the door open to a LOT of different possibilities. Also, it gives you some real mystery almost from the start.

Hey, let’s face it — there are a lot of people out there who have the streaming service thanks to Ted Lasso coming on right now. Why not explore around and see what else the service has to offer? It’s a smart thing for Apple TV+ to premiere some other stuff at present and beyond that, start to hype up more of what’s coming moving into the summer.

Remember, they do have some other big hits coming around the bend here including The Morning Show season 3 as well as Severance season 2.

