Riverdale season 7 episode 2 spoilers: The sock hop

After the events of the premiere, are you eager to learn a little bit more about Riverdale season 7 episode 2 on The CW next week?

Well, the first super-obvious thing to note here is that the show will continue to lean into the fact that we are several decades in the past in this strange, more comic-book-accurate world. Of course, it’s really more of a marriage of the Archie Comics and the first six seasons, where there are these dark secrets lurking underneath the surface. This represents the show going full Pleasantville, or if you want a more recent reference, think in terms of WandaVision.

This upcoming episode will be, in particular, set around a sock hop, something that was a super-popular dance back in the day. This could actually be a really fun storyline stylistically, but we don’t think anything is going to be quite what it seems. Also, we still have a hard time imagining that we are going to be ending the show in this era. Maybe this is the new version of Rivervale, and it is just something to toy around with for a while.

Regardless of what the long-term intentions here truly are, we suggest you go ahead and check out the season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

RIVERDALE SOCK HOP – Riverdale High’s sock hop is around the corner and Archie (KJ Apa) has his sights set on taking Veronica (Camila Mendes) to the dance. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is confused when Kevin (Casey Cott) appears uninterested in taking things to the next level with her. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) takes aim at Pep Comics, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) attempts to convince Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to let Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) perform at the sock hop. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#702). Original airdate 4/5/2023.

What we are really hoping for

Can Riverdale garner some more attention, or a positive critical reception, for its final run? This show was once as buzzy as any other on network TV and now, it’s faded more into the background. It’s really a bummer at the end of the day to see things like this!

