Blue Bloods renewed for season 14! Is everyone returning?

For everyone wondering about the long-term status of Blue Bloods on CBS, wonder no more — the series is coming back for a season 14!

Today, the network officially confirmed that the series is slated to come back around for another season, and in the statement, they continue to list Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray as the main cast members. While this does not 100% guarantee they will all return, we have heard zero buzz that anyone will be departing. Instead, the current reporting is that many core cast members have taken pay cuts in order to ensure that the show stays on the air, and also continues to actively employ hundreds of people.

It is important to remember here that the show has lost a chunk of live viewers over the past few years, and in general, filming around New York City is not cheap.

In a statement about the renewal, here is what Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, had to say on the subject:

“BLUE BLOODS has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup … Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

When will season 4 premiere?

Odds are, not for a good while. The Blue Bloods schedule has been as steady as any that you’re going to see, and we don’t imagine any huge changes on the horizon. Our sentiment, at least for now, is that it comes back at some point in late September or early October.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

