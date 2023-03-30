Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire? Is Kelly Severide returning?

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire after being a part of the show for 11 seasons? Let’s be blunt here for a moment: We understand the questions. How can you not? This is someone who has been gone from the show for a while and if you’re not up-to-date on some of the headlines, this can feel like a really strange, somewhat-ambiguous situation.

Yet, let’s go ahead and clarify what we know for now: Kinney is on personal leave from the NBC drama, and he will return whenever he is able. Because this is personal, it’s really not something that we can speculate about, other than say that it happened last-minute and some stories had to be altered. Yet, Kelly Severide is still a part of the show and the writers don’t seem to be writing him out entirely. Whenever he returns, he returns, and this isn’t the first time that we’ve had a character gone for a stretch of time. In the past, we have seen absences for both Miranda Rae Mayo as Kidd and Kara Killmer as Sylvie.

Of course, Severide’s status is going to generate more headlines than just about anyone else solely because we are talking about someone who has been the longtime face of the show, and the departure is also so sudden for those who are not reading up on things behind the scenes.

If nothing else, we’re thinking that there should be some sort of update over the next several weeks. The same goes here for the long-term future of Chicago Fire as a series. We remain hopeful that there is going to be a season 12 renewal confirmed at some point!

In the end, we’re just going to be patient for news on both subjects; let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best…

