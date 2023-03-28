The Way Home season 2 trailer: When will Hallmark Channel air it?

If you are like us, then you are probably finding yourselves more than excited already to see The Way Home season 2 arrive. Just think about that cliffhanger! We know now that Kat was the witch back in the early 1800’s, so there are questions aplenty about what happened back there and what it means for Jacob.

Of course, we’re always down for more time-travel adventures, but we say this with full awareness that we’re going to be waiting for a good while to see new episodes arrive. The big question, of course, is just how long this wait is going to be, let alone when we’re going to see the trailer.

In an ideal world, our hope here is that we’re going to get a first look at The Way Home season 2 at some point before the end of 2023. We do think that Hallmark Channel is going to want to keep the show on a yearly cycle, mostly because of the fact that it only benefits them to do this. You want to keep people hooked? Be consistent, and they were for so many years with When Calls the Heart and we think that helped the show dramatically. We tend to think something similar will happen here with Chyler Leigh and the rest of the cast.

As for what we’re hoping to see across a season 2 trailer, obviously that starts with more adventures in time, but also a real focus on relationships and family. While there may be a huge speculative element to this series, it’s also still very focused on the people. It doesn’t venture that far from what the longtime brand of the network is.

In the end, let’s just see what happens! We’re more than excited to dive into it over the next little while.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Way Home season 2?

