Will Trent season 1 episode 11 return date hopes at ABC

Following tonight’s all-important “Pterodactyls Can Fly,” do you want to get a Will Trent season 1 episode 11 return date at ABC? What about more insight on the overall future? Have no fear, as we come bearing insight across both fronts right now!

Let’s start things off, first and foremost, by noting that this show has followed the lead of both The Rookie shows so far this season, so don’t expect any huge changes the rest of the way. Will Trent, just like the other two shows on the Tuesday-night lineup, is going to come back with new episodes starting on Tuesday, April 18. From there, the plan is to give us installments weekly until we get to the finale in early May. We know that this is a smaller season than some other shows on the network, but it’s not that atypical for a first-year show, especially one that debuted in the middle of the season.

Unfortunately, there are no other details out there about episode 11 as of yet, so let’s just get to the next question…

Will there be a season 2? – While nothing is confirmed at the moment, we are relatively hopeful. Will Trent has done a pretty fantastic job of retaining all of the viewers from The Rookie: Feds, and has even added some on select occasions this year. It’s easy to see creatively a show like this continuing, and it comes from a long like of whodunnit shows that are fairly similar in tone. It’s really reminiscent of classic series like Castle and Monk, and we know that both of those lasted a long time and maintain a devoted following to this day.

Now, let’s just hope that over the coming weeks, some more info comes out that gets us more excited on the future. Fingers crossed that at the very least, we learn about a season 2 renewal by the finale.

