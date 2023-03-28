The Rookie season 5 episode 20 return date hopes at ABC

Following tonight’s new episode on ABC, are you excited to find out the The Rookie season 5 episode 20 return date? What about other details on what lies ahead?

Well, the first order of business here is that we go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, there is no new episode next week. Beyond that, there’s also not one the following week, either. At the moment, the earliest you can expect the show back on Tuesday, April 18. There are only a few episodes left in the season, but we tend to think there will be a lot of drama jam-packed into a lot of the stories ahead.

Of course, we tend to think that if you’ve watched a lot of this show over the years, you already know a little bit of what’s coming up thematically — even if there aren’t a lot of details out there about the future right now, how many of them do you really need to get excited?

We tend to think that in general, the larger questions are simply the following…

1. What’s coming up in the finale? – Hey, we know that this show has shown itself to have zero problems delivering some huge stuff for some of those episodes. We’re already expecting a cliffhanger pretty darn far in advance at the moment.

2. Are we going to be seeing the show back for another season? – It’s certainly true that nothing has been confirmed with this at the moment, but we’re pretty darn optimistic, all things considered. Moving the show to Tuesday night has proven to be a really solid move! We hope that by the time the show comes back for more episodes, there is going to be a chance to already know if it will be back for more. If you’re ABC, why keep people waiting any longer than you really have to?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5 episode 20 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

