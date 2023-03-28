Survivor 44 episode 5 sneak peek: Yam Yam, Josh & the aftermath

Tomorrow night on CBS we’re going to have a chance to see Survivor 44 episode 5 — so what can you expect to see throughout?

Leading up to this episode the network has released a couple of sneak previews, and of course one of the big questions is where things are going at the Tika camp from here. Yam Yam, Carolyn, and Josh are the only three people left! Things are going to get lonely, and there really are not too many places to hide. That’s especially true if you are the obvious next target, which Yam Yam absolutely is. He got himself in a pickle with some of his lies, and in one of the previews for the episode (watch at the official channel), he tries to make amends.

The problem? Josh doesn’t seem to be that interested, though then again Yam Yam is not always the most humble. He does have a point in that while he lied to Josh, Josh also lied to him. At this point, Yam Yam should just realize that he needs to win the next challenge and hope for a swap. Otherwise, it could be hard for him to have a spot in the game coming up.

As for another sneak preview for this episode, let’s just say that this one is really all about Ratu and the bond that Carson and Kane are forming. Given that they are both nerdy, they have an instant bond that could make them good friends for a while. There is a social element to it, but also for Carson a strategy one. Even though he’s only been there for a few days, he’s trying to make everyone there feel closer to him than they do each other — and by the time they figure it out, they’re gone.

It makes sense for Carson to keep Kane around, as well — it lessens some of the nerdy target on him!

Who do you think could be the next person voting out ahead of Survivor 44 episode 5 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

