Yellowjackets season 2 video: Reflect before episode 2

Later this week on Showtime, you’re going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 arrive. So what is there to be excited about? Well, quite a bit. We’ve already seen things get gross and dangerous and to think, some of the most shocking moments could still be to come.

So what can you do at this point to prefer for this upcoming story? Well, how about reflect a little on what we’ve seen so far…

In a new video over here, you can see a number of cast members (including new arrival Simone Kessell, a.k.a. Adult Lottie) do their best to break down the events of the first season, whether it be the development of Van and Taissa’s relationship to how Lottie was initially described by executive producer Bart Nickerson. She has a very specific way that she is playing her, and what remains curious to us about the present-day version of the character is that she really thinks she is some sort of healer. She legitimately has this belief that she’s holding true to and there are not really any restrictions to it. That’s a powerful idea, and it’s certainly something that we want to see more of as the show inches forward.

Moving into episode 2, the biggest thing we want to get out of Lottie is fairly simple: A few more details about what she is really trying to achieve. She claims that she has arrived to hand over a message about Travis. Not that we’re trying to be overly cynical here, but this is not a character we’re inclined to believe in when it comes to their intentions all of the time. She hasn’t earned that.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 the rest of the way?

Also, where do you imagine things are going to go in episode 2?

