Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Higgins goes undercover!

As we get ourselves prepared for Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 on NBC, of course there is a lot to be excited for and aware of in advance!

First and foremost, we note this: “Out of Sight, Out of Mind” is the penultimate episode of the spring. There will likely be at least one story here that carries over to the episode that follows, even if it’s a small little tease. The writers are going to want to keep you excited perpetually, and this is another opportunity to do just that! We are of course stoked to see where the writers take things, especially since some of the story-of-the-week elements here could also prove to be a good time. Don’t you have to love it when Higgins goes undercover?

To get a few more details now all about what the future could hold, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

04/16/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins take on a case that sends Higgins inside a psychiatric hospital. Katsumoto and his son, Dennis, head to the mainland to look at colleges, but their trip takes a harrowing turn when a run-in with a local turns ugly.

This episode feels, at least on the surface, like it is going to encompass much of what we like about the show. You will have a couple of lighthearted moments, some serious stuff, and then also plenty of action. Also, it should prove fun to see Katsumoto outside of his element somewhat. We know that he’s capable of handling himself, but of course things are a little bit different when your son is involved. It amplifies the stakes a little bit!

