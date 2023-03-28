Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying that at this point, we want more of the Dylan McDermott series. How can we not, knowing that there is a big-time crossover coming down the road?

Unfortunately, we know that we’re not at a point where we are going to see it just yet, even if we recognize fully that it is coming in the near future. There is no installment tonight, but the plan is to see the show back when we get around to Tuesday, April 4. That episode is going to be a part of the crossover, and we suggest that you watch starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern to get a sense of the full story.

Below, you can see not only the synopsis for the crossover, but also the installment that is coming up after the fact! Take a look below…

Season 4 episode 16, “Imminent Threat – Part Three” – In the third and final hour of the FBIs global crossover event, the clock ticks as the FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists as they get closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause devastating civilian casualties, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL star Luke Kleintank and FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane and recurring star Shantel VanSanten guest star in the episode.

Season 4 episode 17, “The Miseducation of Metcalf 2” – The team jumps into action to find two missing coeds after their roommate Carly Cassidy’s (Colette McDermott) older brother is involved in a homicide that took place in their dorm room. Also, Hana becomes distracted when she meets someone online, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those wondering, Colette McDermott is the daughter of Dylan McDermott, so this should be a really fascinating installment of her and her real-life dad get a chance to share the screen together. Just consider one more thing to be curious about as we prepare more and more for the future.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 16 as well as episode 17?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

