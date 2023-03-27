The Watchful Eye season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Freeform?

Following the big season 1 finale tonight on Freeform, can you expect The Watchful Eye season 2 to happen? Or, are we now at the end of the road?

Obviously, it goes without saying that there is a good bit to get into here, but let’s begin with where things presently stand. At the time of this writing, Freeform has neither renewed nor canceled the drama, which does give you a great combination of mystery, intrigue, dark twists, and memorable characters. It’s not that hard to get all-in based on the concept, but the show does have its fair share of struggles. Take, for starters, that it airs on a cable network geared towards young people at a time a lot of young people aren’t watching cable.

With this very thing in mind, it’s not too hard to acknowledge that the future for The Watchful Eye, at least at present, remains very much uncertain. All things considered, how can you be shocked? The live ratings for the first season leave a lot to be desired and, unfortunately, Freeform does not reveal DVR or streaming figures. This is probably going to be the show’s bread and butter, so really a good chunk of the future here could depend on however many people are choosing to check out this show after it airs.

So when could we find out a firm decision here? Odds are, we’ll have a chance to learn at some point in the next few months once Freeform has taken a long look at all of their data, proportional of course to the show’s budget. We do think it’d benefit them for a season 2 to come on the service when we get around to either spring or summer of next year; luckily, this is a network that has done a good job of turning shows around quickly after the most-recent season.

For now, we’ll just have to cross our fingers and hope for the best…

