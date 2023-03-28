We had a feeling that Quantum Leap season 1 episode 17 was going to end with some sort of huge cliffhanger, especially since it was just one episode removed from the end of the season.

Even with this being said, we’re still not sure that we were 100% prepared for what we saw at the tail end of the hour. In the closing seconds Ben leaped again, but this one was different from all of the others. After all, Addison and the rest of the team were more in the dark about his whereabouts, and for good reason. As it turns out, Ben is in a time that hasn’t quite happened yet!

Almost immediately after leaping, Ben runs into a future version of Ian, who indicates that his arrival was somewhat expected and a long time coming. What does that mean? Well, the future of the present may be tied very much to what’s happening in this timeline, which could obviously be changed in its own way. This is the sort of Quantum Leap stuff that we’re always going to love and get behind, since you are really playing around with the rules of time and allowing us to get something that is super-crazy and very much unique.

Now, we know that there is a big Leaper X showdown looming, but the finale does bring some higher stakes beyond just that. After all, we do still have to wonder whether Ben is going to get back home and whether we’ll understand exactly everything that happened in the first place. Even though we know that there’s a season 2 coming, we would anticipate a certain measure of payoff before then. We don’t necessarily think that the writers are just going to sit around and make you wait for years to understand at least a few pieces to the puzzle.

For the time being, though, what a cliffhanger — and a fantastic tease for what could be next!

Related – Go ahead and get some other details right now on the Quantum Leap finale and what’s ahead!

What did you think overall about the events of Quantum Leap season 1 episode 17?

Do you think that it effectively set the stage for the end of the season? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







