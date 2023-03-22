Quantum Leap season 1 finale date, spoilers: Leaper X showdown

Do you want to get some early news about the Quantum Leap season 1 finale on NBC? It is coming before long, and it is going to be enormous.

First, let’s give you the bad news: There are only eighteen episodes this season. That’s shorter than some other series over at NBC and of course, we wish there were more. Granted, we still can’t be that greedy when you consider the fact that some shows only get in the 10-13 range.

So what will make this particular finale so inherently interesting? Let’s just look at it this way: You’re going to have a chance to see a big showdown with Leaper X at the center of it. We do tend to think that some questions are going to be answered … but all of them? That feels a little bit unlikely, especially since we already know a season 2 is coming — and there is even work being done on it right now!

To get a few more details on what the future will hold here, go ahead and view the Quantum Leap finale synopsis without delay…

04/03/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben’s final leap of the season takes him closer to home than he ever expected. The team faces the ultimate showdown with Leaper X as they battle for the future of the Quantum Leap project and their lives. TV-PG

So yeah … after reading that, we are more than expecting a cliffhanger. It’s pretty hard not to, all things considered. We just hope that no matter what happens through the remainder of the story, it lives up to what a lot of the hype is in our head at this particular moment. (Of course, that means a lot of cool sci-fi and some big twists … but they’ll have a hard time topping the fact that Ziggy is a mole.)

