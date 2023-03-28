Perry Mason season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The trial looms

Following tonight’s new episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want more about Perry Mason season 2 episode 5. The trial of Rafeal and Mateo is seemingly right around the corner, and with that, things are only going to get more intense.

For Perry in particular, what he is facing right now are a number of strategic questions all about how to best present his case. Can he find a way to ensure some sort of freedom for the Gallardos’, or at the very least create some element of doubt? He knows at this point that a successful trial is about both the facts and the narrative, and he is going to have to present both in some measure. We’ll have to wait and see just how things play out.

To get some more specifics at the moment, we can at least share the official Perry Mason season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

As the Gallardos’ trial nears, Perry attempts to negotiate with the DA. Rafael and Mateo recount the real-life consequences of the McCutcheons’ Los Angeles expansion. Later, the pursuit of a lead lands Paul in danger, and Perry makes a convincing demonstration in court.

The hard thing to accept moving forward is that we are already at the halfway point of this season! Perry Mason’s story here is clearly not meant to go for some lengthy period of time, and the story is going to have to move quickly as a result of that. Of course, we could find ourselves wishing that certain stories were stretched out after the fact, but at least we can feel confident in advance here that there isn’t a whole lot of wasted time. Every single scene that we get is, in some shape or form, pretty darn valuable as we inch towards the end. We just have to wait and see what that looks like.

