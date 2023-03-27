Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? If you’re looking for more info, let’s just say we’ve got you covered — and this includes news on the upcoming 100th episode.

So where do things start at the moment? Well, let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news: Unfortunately, the sitcom is not on the air tonight and you’ll be waiting for a little while to see it back. Much like some of the other shows on the schedule including NCIS and then NCIS: Hawaii, the plan is to bring them all back on Monday, April 10.

With this being said here, we should go ahead and note that The Neighborhood season 5 episode 17 is far from your ordinary half-hour for the show. Instead, “Welcome to the Milestone” is the 100th episode! There’s going to be a lot of important, celebratory stuff in here, and it was also directed by none other than Cedric the Entertainer.

Want to know more? Then all you have to do is check out the full synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Milestone” – Calvin struggles to find the perfect birthday gift for Tina. Also, Gemma works a connection to actor Jerry O’Connell, whose kids attend Walcott Academy, to secure VIP tickets to THE TALK for her school’s fundraiser, on the100th episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 10 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star and executive producer Cedric the Entertainer directs the milestone episode, featuring guest appearances from the hosts of Daytime Emmy Award-winning THE TALK: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

Beyond this episode, of course we know that there are some other things coming, and there is already a season 6 greenlit at CBS for down the road. There is a ton to be excited about the rest of the way, and we just hope that everything unfolds to where there is a good combination of comedy and relatability. This is where this particular story shines.

