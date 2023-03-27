The Way Home season 2 spoilers: A different kind of time jump?

As we do get set for The Way Home season 2 to arrive on Hallmark Channel, why not have a talk about time … but not how you would think.

Of course, we are well-aware of the fact that this show toes around with the concept of time-travel in a way that is different from just about any show that has ever aired on the network. What’s also interesting is that we now know that it was Kat who was the “White Witch” we saw back at the start of the series; yet, it was a slightly different version than who we’ve seen in the present. After all, her hair is much longer! Does that mean anything? Is there a time jump when it comes to the amount of time she’s staying in the 19th century? Well, this could be something to think about.

Rest assured here that this is definitely something that Chyler Leigh herself is considering at this point. Speaking on this subject to TVLine, here is at least some of what the actress had to say:

…[There] is definitely a big time difference. Figuring out how long she has been trapped there, or does she have to make herself look a certain way when she’s there because she needs to blend in, that’s the question that I can’t wait to have answered myself. Actually, right now, I’m not even cutting my hair during this entire time we’re off. I just want to see what happens by the time we go back. How long would my hair be? [Laughs] Kind of like my own little inside thing.

Well, Leigh will probably get some more insight on the air leading up to whenever filming resumes, and we tend to think the writers will be tipping her off in due time. For now, we’re just happy that she is going to get another chance to play around in what has become a really unique storytelling sandbox.

