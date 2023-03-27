The Way Home season 1 finale: Who is the White Witch?

Following the events of The Way Home season 1 finale, we tend to think that everyone is feeling a certain something about the White Witch reveal. After all, how can you not?

As we move forward now into the future of the show, we do tend to think that almost everything has changed. After all, we’ve learned that the aforementioned witch is none other than Kat herself! Time travel has been at the core of the story for weeks and yet, there is still an element of shock to it. A lot of it comes down to just how Jacob is roped in. It does appear as though he is back in the 1800’s and with that, she is going to do whatever she can to bring him home.

Can you argue that the stage is set for this already? Sure, but this is a complicated show and almost nothing is easy.

Now, the real question for us is just where the second season is going to pick up and beyond that, how quickly the writers are going to be diving back into this mythology once more. Our hope is that we’ll be getting back to this particular century right away, and then use this in order to tie together a number of other loose ends. There’s going to be a lot of confusion, but you really be that shocked by that? There may also still be other eras still at play.

Unless we start to get even more things resolved when it comes to Jacob, we still think that future twists are fair game — and honestly, we want to see more of the “White Witch” era and some of what Kat went through there. If nothing else, it gives Chyler Leigh even more to do!

What did you think about the big White Witch reveal at the end of the The Way Home season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

