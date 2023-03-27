Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/26?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that there is still a lot to look forward to this season. However, that does not mean that we’re going to be seeing more on the air in just a few hours.

Without further ado, this is where we do have to adopt the official role of “bearer of bad news.” There is no episode of the late-night series tonight, as HBO’s lineup tonight is almost entirely about the Succession season 4 premiere. We will have a chance to see Last Week Tonight return in seven days, where there will be plenty of comedy and/or a main segment to dive into then.

If you’ve been watching the season so far, then you’ve already seen the show tackle a lot of what it does best — mix informative, long-form features with super-current events. Sure, they could have said more about the Silicon Valley Bank situation, but that was a pretty immediate segment and there wasn’t a lot of time to put something together. However, we did have an absolutely fantastic piece about artificial intelligence, which we tend to think is going to become more and more important over the course of the next few years.

Who knows what we’re going to see at the heart of the show moving forward? We’re stoked to see that, just as we’re also intrigued with the long-term future of the show, as well. We haven’t heard a whole lot yet about the plan beyond this season; while we tend to think that there will be an announcement about an ending in advance if it ever happens, we also have this feeling that Oliver’s not going to want a farewell tour. Whenever the show ends is when it ends, and we just have to stick around and be a part of the ride at present.

Oh, and of course hope that there are chances to see some hilarity every step of the way.

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — we will have other updates coming soon enough.

