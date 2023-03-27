The Company You Keep season 1 episode 6: ‘The Real Thing’

Are you ready to see The Company You Keep season 1 episode 6 on ABC next week? Well, there is a lot to consider at the moment!

First things first, know that the title here is “The Real Thing,” which is going to contain a wide array of a different surprises from start to finish. This is a chance to learn a little bit more about the past and beyond that, learn more about the future.

To get some more news on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out The Company You Keep season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Birdie reaches out to an old flame to help the family steal a painting; meanwhile, Emma grapples with Charlie’s admission and must deal with conflicts of interest at work at the CIA.

How are the ratings right now?

We know that there are a lot of questions out there about this and for good reason! After all, we are talking here about an incredibly popular show, and it is our hope that over the next little while, there will be a chance to see it continue to gain an audience.

If there is some element of good news right now on the show, it is that the numbers remain relatively steady. We’ve seen it keep close to the 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic from the premiere onward, and we’ve also had a chance to see it routinely gain more than two million live viewers. With those numbers, it is all the more clear that the future here is going to depend almost entirely on what happens when it comes to DVR numbers and streaming — we’re not sure things as they currently stand will be enough to make a season 2 happen.

Of course, things can always change moving forward — and we’re going to keep hoping for that on some level.

What do you think we’re going to be seeing coming up into The Company You Keep season 1 episode 6?

