Ride season 1 episode 2 spoilers: The future on Hallmark Channel

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Ride season 1 episode 2 ahead of its arrival of the Hallmark Channel? Well, we do have a few different things to talk through within this piece!

First and foremost, though, let’s start off with a reminder that this will be a new weekly series following the conclusion of The Way Home tonight, and the objective here is rather simple: Giving the network its own version of Yellowstone. If you do love rodeos or Westerns, there’s a chance that this will fit the bill. You’ve got a story all about the McMurray family trying to save the ranch, and there are some familiar faces in here in between Nancy Travis of Last Man Standing and Good Trouble actor Beau Mirchoff.

To see a few more specifics about Ride season 1 episode 2, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Cash’s ride at Boulder Rocky Mountain Rodeo puts the McMurrays back in business; Tuff and Valeria are forced to work on their friendship as they work to save the ranch; [the series] stars Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, and Beau Mirchoff.

By the time this episode ends, we at least imagine that we’re going to know more about these characters and understand the journey ahead. For at least the first little while, understandably we’re going to be in the getting-to-know-you phase with a lot of these people. That almost always happens through at least episode 4 or 5. The thing that is going to help this show out exponentially is if they can find a way to both present an authentic rodeo story, while also giving some great characters and that trademark Hallmark feel. While there are some conflicts and struggles across the board for many of their shows, they often do manage to put a smile on your face in the end.

