Sanditon season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Charlotte’s loss; the big trial

Next week on PBS you are going to have a chance to see Sanditon season 3 episode 3 arrive — so what can we say right now?

We don’t exactly think that it’s going to be some mind-altering surprise to learn that over the course of this episode, you’re going to have a chance to see some major revelations. Georgiana’s trial, for example, is the sort of thing that will greatly inform almost everything that happens around it and there is no avoiding that. Meanwhile, you are also going to see Charlotte face a little bit of her past. Sure, this is never easy to do, but this is the only real way to move towards a better overall future.

This is where we do have to give you a customary reminder that this is the final season and by virtue of that, almost everything needs to build in a positive direction.

To get a few more details all about where things are going, check out the full Sanditon season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

The day of Georgiana’s trial arrives, and she gets a surprise visit from an old friend. Colbourne’s shooting party goes ahead and as he gets closer to Lydia. Charlotte must confront what she’s lost.

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we at least get closure on a few different things … though we also realize that tying up some loose ends here could easily end up opening some new ones elsewhere. We don’t think anything is going to be fully tied together within the world of Sanditon until the closing credits roll, and maybe that is for the best at the end of the day. Don’t they want us to keep talking and speculating? It certainly feels that way at this given moment in time…

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for Sanditon season 3 episode 3 on PBS next week?

