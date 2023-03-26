Godfather of Harlem season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at MGM+?

Following today’s season 3 finale, do you want to see a Godfather of Harlem season 4 over at MGM+? It makes some sense to want it, given that this story is layered, smart, and of course features a great performance from Forest Whitaker at the center of it.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that we’re necessarily going to get what we want. There are a ton of components that go into a show coming back, and the equation includes everything from viewership to cost to what the story could be moving forward. This particular situation is made even more complicated by the fact that MGM+ is a significant rebrand from what the provider originally was in EPIX. Where does Godfather of Harlem fit in when it comes to the long-term strategy? We have to wait and see.

If we were to try and ascribe standard TV rules to this show, though, the easy assumption here to make would be that we’d learn about a season 4 renewal in some shape or form over the next several weeks, largely as a means to ensure that things get moving in a smart way towards the next batch of episodes. The quicker that a renewal decision is made, the more that we can start to ponder over what a season 4 could be and the same goes for the entire creative team.

As for a possible premiere date, the obvious hope is that the show will be able to launch when we get around to some point in 2024. That is a pretty wide net, and it allows the MGM+ team plenty of time to find the right spot to schedule the show.

Story-wise, we don’t think you have to make any huge, radical changes — though with that being said, you should always want to be doing things to evolve the story however you can. After all, you’re setting yourself up for failure if you don’t!

