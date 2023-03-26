Blue Bloods season 13 finale: Who is already done filming?

We recognize that we may still be several weeks away from seeing the Blue Bloods season 13 finale on CBS, but it’s never too early to set the stage!

With this in mind, we are still more than happy to report on where things stand here behind the scenes! In a post on Instagram, Abigail Hawk (who plays Baker on the crime drama) share a video alongside her co-star Robert Clohessy, who plays Gormley on the series. In it, the two parties officially confirmed that they are done shooting their latest batch of episodes! This effectively means that we are now in a spot where we have to wait and see if they are coming back for another season. (The show currently is in limbo.)

Just in case you were wondering where Gregory Jbara a.k.a. Garrett is as a part of this video, he was not working on this particular day — he actually wraps filming in the immediate future. Cast members don’t often finish up filming on the same day, largely because everyone has their own separate responsibilities and things that they have to deal with. The experience of working on a show is never the same for a particular group of people.

So what can we expect on the finale? We’re of course thinking that there are going to be some big stories, but we also tend to think that there probably won’t be any sort of huge cliffhanger here. This is not a show that tends to prioritize those and instead, they just give us something that feels satisfying and true to the main themes of the show — family, whether it be blood relatives or those you trust with your life.

After a hiatus the past couple of weeks, Blue Bloods is going to be returning to CBS on Friday — we hope to have further news all about it soon.

Related – Check out more news on Blue Bloods right now, including other details on season 14 and what the cast is doing to make it happen

What do you want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 13 finale on CBS?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







