The Equalizer season 3 episode 14 return date at CBS

Following tonight's new episode, do you want to see The Equalizer season 3 episode 14 return date over at CBS?

Of course, we do have to start off here with some of the bad news. While we’ve had a nice run of installments ever since the Super Bowl, everything is coming to a temporary halt. There is no new episode coming next week, and we are going to be waiting around now until we get to Sunday, April 16. According to the Futon Critic, the title for this episode is “No Good Deed.”

So why are we waiting so long to see the show back on the air? Well, a lot of it is tied to the simple fact that CBS wants to have a solid run of episodes ready for the all-important May sweeps period. If the show kept airing now, that would not be possible. We would be surprised if there are a lot of hiatuses after the 16th so if you’re looking for a silver lining at this point, that is most likely it.

The hard thing right now about this break is just that we don’t have too much of a sense of what lies ahead and yet, do we really need to? The important thing right now is knowing that there are a few episodes left and beyond that, also a season 4. There are going to be opportunities aplenty to see the story build over the course of the next two months and of course, we are psyched to see some of what the writers are going to be planning out here. We want an opportunity to see personal stories for Robyn McCall and others, plus some chances to really dive into a case that has a lasting impact.

In the end, let’s just hope that the rest of the season lives up to our expectations.

