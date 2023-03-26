Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Or, is the show going to be pushed back or even preempted by the NCAA Tournament?

There is a lot that we have to get into here, so let’s just start with the good news: Technically, you are going to see Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast back for more at some point. However, it’s mostly a question of when you are going to see that happen. March Madness is taking place this afternoon on the network, so there is a chance that you see certain shows preempted for a significant stretch of time.

For the time being, here is at least what we can tell you — season 3 episode 13 is titled “Patriot Game,” and this will be a chance to see a little bit more of Donal Logue as a guest star. Meanwhile, the official synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s to come:

“Patriot Game” – After an operative kills all but one of the employees at a marine biology research group, McCall and the team join forces with Colton Fisk when they discover a connection between the murders and a secret CIA program he was involved in, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Donal Logue guest stars as Colton Fisk.

Now, the bad news is that on the other side of this story, we are going to see (alas) another hiatus. Sure, we do know that there is a season 4 coming and that gives us a small sense of relief. Yet, it doesn’t change the fact that we’ve gotta sit around and wait a good while to get to that point. We just hope that the writers have something set up for the end of this season that is dramatic, intense, and sets the stage for whatever could be next.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 3 episode 13?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







