Great Expectations season 1 episode 3 air date for FX, Hulu series

After the two-episode premiere today, we understand fully wanting to get a Great Expectations season 1 episode 3 air date. Who doesn’t love an adaptation of a Charles Dickens classic? This is a version that has unlimited potential thanks to both the cast and also the collaborators — just remember for a moment that you have FX, Hulu, and BBC One all involved here, and with this only being six episodes long, you can imagine that there is going to be a good bit of content crammed into every episode.

If for whatever reason you haven’t watched the show yet and are reading this article, check out the official logline below:

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of “Pip,” an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric “Miss Havisham” shows him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A [pointed] critique of the class system, Dickens’ novel was published in 1861 after first releasing it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860.

Remember also that this show is also the work of Steven Knight, known for his work on Peaky Blinders. Few people know period dramas as well as him.

The plan is, at least for us here in America, for episode 3 to stream on Hulu next week. We do wish that at some point, FX and Hulu would come up with a way to make things a little bit clearer with their designation, given that this is an FX production that still is calling the streaming service its primary home. In the end, though, we suppose what really matters is that people find it and then also watch it from start to finish.

