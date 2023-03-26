Lucky Hank season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The professors’ problems

As we get ourselves prepared for Lucky Hank season 1 episode 3 on AMC next week, will some new dimensions be introduced? We’re not sure that we would call it that more than just getting a few new twists on what we have seen so far in the series.

We would say that in some ways, the new Bob Odenkirk series could draw comparisons to Lodge 49, a fantastic show on the network that never got the ratings it deserved. Both of these shows are memorable mostly in that they are reasonably low-stakes and relationship-based. Yet, we do think episode 2 served as a reminder that Hank can be a good writer and also good at his job when really motivated to do that, and this is something that we imagine could surface here and there.

Of course, a big part of the problem is that he also appears to be mired in a rut that he’s struggling to get out of thanks to everything going on at the college. There is so much minutiae and little frustrations that tend to expand into bigger issues. So what happens when a potentially bigger issue like budget cuts is on the horizon? This is something that this episode in particular could explore.

To get a few more details now on what to expect moving forward, go ahead and check out the full Lucky Hank season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Hank spirals when a storage pod full of his father’s belongings is dropped in his front yard; the professors spiral when rumours of budget cuts threaten their tenured jobs.

It’s weird, but one of the biggest issues that the show faces is the title — Lucky Hank just isn’t catchy, and nor does it actually say what the show is about. We know that it was deemed that the title Straight Man wasn’t going to work better for TV audiences, but was there another possible name out there?

What do you most want to see on Lucky Hank season 1 episode 3 when it airs on AMC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way that we will not want you to miss.

