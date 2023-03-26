The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere date unveiled at AMC

If you have been ready and excited to get a little more news on The Walking Dead: Dead City, including a premiere date, we are 100% happy to help!

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s go ahead and note that come Sunday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, the series will be turning up on AMC. Following this, all subsequent episodes are going to be coming starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The series stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan, respectively, and we do have a better sense of how the two are tied together moving forward. In a new teaser that debuted this weekend (watch here), we learn that Maggie’s son Hershel ends up getting kidnapped, and she realizes that Negan is one of the only people who could be able to help at the end of the day.

So how is the cable network describing the new show at the moment? We suggest that you check out the logline below for a few more details on that matter…

“The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Just from reading this alone, you can probably expect an upcoming batch of episodes that is built on danger, drama, and hopefully some nostalgia from the earlier days of the franchise, as well. Even if Morgan and Cohan are the two leads of the project, we wouldn’t be surprised if some other familiar faces turn up here and there, as well. There is also another spin-off coming down the road starring Norman Reedus, so that is something else to prepare for at the moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

