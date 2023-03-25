Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Is Christina Ricci returning?

We know that we will be waiting for a while to see Wednesday season 2 so in the interim, why not discuss the story? Or, to be specific, the possible return of one Christina Ricci?

There was a lot of nostalgia wrapped up in the actress’ appearance on the Netflix series from the past, given that she has played Wednesday Addams in the past. Here, she took on the role of Marilyn Thornhill, who turned out to be so much more than initially meets the eye. There was at least some mystery as to what became of her at the end of the season, and the door at least seems to be partially open for a return.

Speaking on the subject to Entertainment Tonight while at the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere event, Ricci indicated that she isn’t allowed to say whether or not she will be coming back for the second season of Wednesday, but indicated that the door would be open on her end. We do tend to think that one potential wrinkle could be her schedule on the Showtime drama, given that she is a series regular there and that will always get top billing over just about everything else.

So much of this, in the end, could depend on Wednesday season 2 could start up production and for the time being, nothing has been confirmed there as of yet. Our hope, of course, is that filming could take place at some point this summer, potentially before Yellowjackets gets back to work on its already-renewed season 3.

No matter what happens, it’s clear that Ricci is in the midst of a rather nice run at the moment. Who wouldn’t love to be a big part of two extremely popular series at the same time?

Do you want to see more of Christina Ricci on Wednesday season 2 down the road?

