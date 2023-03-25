Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are curious about that very thing, of course we’re happy to give you an answer!

The first order of business here, just like you would expect, is us mapping out the schedule: There is no new episode on the show tonight. Instead, the idea is that we’re going to be waiting for one more week to get the late-night sketch show back. Hopefully, there are going to be two or three fun episodes that air across the month, but we are starting with a particularly fun one coming on April 1, featuring none other than Quinta Brunson as the host.

So what will the Abbott Elementary star bring to the table for that episode? We feel confident that there will be at least one sketch where she either references the hit show or parodies it, and we also think there’s going to be an opportunity in here to also see her bring her own ideas to the table. It’s always fun when you get a host who also has a background in comedy writing, since you know they will be able to contribute in a lot of different ways and be game for just about anything. We think this will 100% be an opportunity for her to bring some totally-new stuff to the table.

Also, we can’t ignore the fact that this will be a chance for Brunson to deliver to a totally new audience. There are a lot of Saturday Night Live viewers who have probably never seen her show, and this could serve as some great publicity. We just hope that it sets the tone for other great stuff as we move into the final months of the season.

What are you most excited to see from Quinta Brunson hosting Saturday Night Live on NBC?

