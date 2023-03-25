Ted Lasso season 3: Why did Roy and Keeley break up? A tease

It goes without saying, but there are millions of fans of Roy and Keeley on Ted Lasso season 3 — so why break them up?

So far on the show, it does appear that we’ve got at least a partial answer. After Keeley started up her PR firm and Roy found himself with more responsibilities at AFC Richmond, their schedules have become more packed. You could see a divide starting to form even back in season 2, when Roy wanted to go on an extended trip and Keeley had to be back home. They may want different things out of their lives right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

However, is this the only answer we are going to get? Far from it, which is something that Brett Goldstein seemed to allude at when asked about the reason for the breakup to TV Insider recently:

“I don’t think I can answer that … All I can say is I love Roy and Keeley, and it’s heartbreaking that they’ve broken up.”

Just on the basis of this quote alone, we do think that there is hope for the two of them to make it back to each other. Given that it was Roy who did the dumping, we think a part of his story moving forward could be about self-discovery, and better understanding who he is just beyond the game of football and some of his more eccentricities. He is a caring guy with a big heart, but he doesn’t often show it. Unfortunately, he also doesn’t open up all that much. If there is someone within the world of Richmond who actually needs the help of Dr. Sharon, it is probably him — we do think we are going to see more of her this season, and it is largely a matter of when.

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates right away when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3

What do you think we still are going to see with Roy and Keeley on Ted Lasso season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







