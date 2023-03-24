Party Down season 3 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: High school play

Next week on Starz you are going to see Party Down season 3 episode 6 arrive — in other words, the finale.

Is it weird that we are already at the end of this revival? Sure, but then we remember that it’s crazy that we ever even had this revival in the first place. Just remember how long the original show was off the air, plus how busy Adam Scott and some other cast members are with other projects. There’s no guarantee that we will ever get more of this after this coming episode, so we’re going to enjoy it while it’s here.

Also, we’ll enjoy it because it looks hilarious. It looks as though the finale (titled “Sepulveda Basin High School Spring Play Opening Night”) is going to be ridiculous in part because of the setting, and also because how much trouble could come from everyone trying to serve alcohol on a high-school premises. There is going to be a lot of fun that comes from this, but of course probably a few character revelations at the same time.

Unfortunately, the full season 3 finale synopsis is not exactly giving a ton away about what the story could be from here on out:

Henry and the Party Down crew scheme to keep their latest party going all night.

For those who are wondering as to whether or not this is 100% the end of the road, all we can do is offer the quote that Adam Scott recently gave Collider — if nothing else, it does signal that there could be an interest in more coming down the road:

I don’t know, I think that’s up to audiences and Starz, and I think it’s a little bit out of our hands. Getting the six weeks where this group of now-very busy people could all get together and do the show was a feat in scheduling and engineering, but we all wanted to do it so badly. And Starz was cool enough to bear with us while we figured it out. That’s always going to be challenging, but we did it once, we could totally do it again. I think everyone would love to do more, but I think it’s sort of out of our hands.

What do you most want to see over the course of the Party Down season 3 finale?

How do you think this iteration of the show is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

