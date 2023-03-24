The Rookie season 5 episode 19 spoilers: Tim & Lucy’s challenge

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 5 episode 19 — so what sort of problems are coming up?

Well, the title for this episode is “A Hole in the World,” and we know that at the forefront of this episode is going to be a series of kidnappings. However, this won’t be the only thing that happens over the course of this hour! We could also see one of the biggest obstacles that Lucy and Tim face as a couple, as the two really have to work out some issues related to their busy schedules. Even though the two make work at the same department, that doesn’t mean that their hours line up! They will spend a lot of time apart, and also not have very much time to relax.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 5 episode 19 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The team investigates a pattern of kidnappings which leads them to a discovery that hits close to home with one of their own. Meanwhile, Lucy and Tim’s relationship is put to the test as they begin to feel the hard hours of their jobs.

“A Hole in the World” is directed by Disney Entertainment Directing Program participant TK Shom.

Before anyone pushes a panic button out there, let’s just say that we remain as optimistic about the future of Chenford as a couple as we have for a long time. There’s no real reason to be super-concerned just yet, mostly because the writers took their time to get them together. We don’t think that they would do this, only to then split them up in almost-rapid succession after the fact. Not only would it be a really fast turnaround, but also a frustrating one that would enrage a lot of fans.

Somehow, we feel like the two are going to figure this out — and then also be better for it after the fact.

