Up Here season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?

Following the series premiere today on Hulu (and all episodes airing at once), can you expect an Up Here season 2 renewal down the road? Or, is this musical comedy going to drop the curtain after just a short period of time.

The first thing that we have to say within this piece is all about the uncertainty of this situation. At the moment, there is no official word on the show’s future. Are there reasons to be hopeful? Sure, whether it be the stellar production team or the presence of leads Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman. It feels like there is room for more of this genre on television in general, especially with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist now off the air. We do like the potential for Up Here to also be even bigger than it was the first go-around.

So what’s going to be the main determining factor for a season 2? It is a wide array of things, with the most important one being rather simple: How many people end up watching season 1. A lot of it will fundamentally depend on viewership over the next few weeks. After that, more of a firm decision can be made.

Of course, we think a season 2 would come with more songs, but also a greater chance to learn about a lot of these characters. All things considered, season 1 is pretty short when you compare it even to a lot of other comedies out there. It does end in a way that leaves the door open for more, so we tend to think there are already some ideas floating around out there.

When could another season premiere?

Provided that we do have a chance to see a renewal, the best-case scenario is that we can see Up Here back in action when we get around to the middle of 2024. We don’t think this is a show that can be made in super-rapid fashion, and that is something we have to consider.

Do you think we are going to get an Up Here season 2 renewal down the road on Hulu?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Hulu.)

