Imperfect Women season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV?

Following the big finale this week over on Apple TV, is there a chance that an Imperfect Women season 2 is going to happen? Or, have we reached the end of the road?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that technically the Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara show was billed as a limited series from the start. That means that we got an ending but at the same time there are more questions moving forward. Take, for starters, why in the world we saw Robert and Mary at the end of the time jump?

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Speaking to TV Insider on that subject, here is some of what Moss had to say:

“We want you to be asking what’s going on there … What we settled on and really wanted was to raise the question: What is going on there? But not answer it. So there is not an answer right now. We would need a Season 2 to tell you.”

So just based on this alone, we are happy to know that there could be a season 2 in theory — but that does not mean it will actually happen. It will really come down to what Apple thinks and beyond that, whether or not a full story comes together. We’re just happy, at least for now, that some of the cast could be interested in doing more.

As for how long Apple could take to figure this out, here is your reminder that they actually do not have to rush much along! They can take however long they want to figure this out and honestly, we do not think that they will be that eager to rush it. If they never announce anything at all, it is fair to assume that this is the end. They may not present a clear “cancellation” in the slightest if there is not another season.

Do you want to see an Imperfect Women season 2 happen at Apple?

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