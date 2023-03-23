Big Brother Canada 11: Who was evicted, week 2?

Who was evicted in week 2 of Big Brother Canada 11? We knew entering tonight that there was a backdoor plan in motion. The idea was to get Roberto out of the game, and there were a lot of things set up in order for that to happen.

However, we know that there was a lot of scrambling that took place and in particular, Roberto had one big thing going for him: Zach. He could label him as a target and then use that in order to try and jeopardize his game moving forward. If you know where Roberto stands game-wise, that’s a good thing! After all, that means that he is not coming after you.

Of course, whether or not everyone in the house actually felt that way was a different story, as going into the eviction tonight it felt pretty apparent that Rob was probably going to be going and he would not have the numbers. The thing that would make us personally the most sad here is another lopsided vote, given that we love it when things are a little bit contentious.

Well, the good news is that the vote was a little bit divided … but Roberto was still sent out the door. We don’t think that this was necessarily about alliances that are going to stay locked in forever, but this is just about what’s best moving into the next week for some of them. We do get the idea of getting out Roberto as a comp threat, but you may have needed him to win some of those comps to help you!

Also, we gotta say that the goodbye with Roberto and Hope was all sorts of fun, and he had a pretty classy exit all things considered. Good on him for playing hard, all things considered.

